Pakistan Air Force shoots down Two Suicide Drones Near Islamabad’s I-8 Sector

ISLAMABAD – Two suspected kamikaze drones were intercepted and shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter jets over Islamabad earlier today.

🚨 BREAKING: Two Kamikaze Drones, Launched by TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) were Intercepted and Shot down by PAF Jets in Hamza Camp and I-8 Sector, Islamabad. 🦅🇵🇰 Both Drones were Intercepted via M61A1 guns of F-16 Fighter Jets. https://t.co/jmjMuwVCZI pic.twitter.com/O8W6ofqpum — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) March 13, 2026

According to initial reports, the drones were detected approaching sensitive areas near Hamza Camp and Sector I-8. PAF jets responded quickly and destroyed both drones using M61A1 Vulcan cannons before they could reach their targets.

Early images from the ground reportedly show an engine similar to those used in Taliban-style loitering munition drones, raising concerns that the drones may be linked to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, authorities have not yet confirmed the origin of the drones.

At the moment:

• Islamabad International Airport flights have been temporarily suspended

• Fighter jets are continuing aerial patrols over the capital

• Security forces have increased alert levels across Islamabad

Officials are investigating whether the drones were launched from inside Pakistan or from across the Afghan border. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

More updates are expected as the situation develops.