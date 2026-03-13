US offers $10 Million Head Money on Iran’s New Supreme Leader

ISLAMABAD – US Department of State announced staggering $10 million reward for information on Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and nine other top Iranian officials.

The high-profile list includes Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib, all of whom play pivotal roles in directing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), responsible for orchestrating terrorism on a global scale.

Officials warned that those providing actionable intelligence could do so securely through encrypted apps like Tor or Signal. Not only could informants receive a massive financial reward, but they may also be relocated abroad for their safety.

The Rewards for Justice program, run by the US Department of State, specifically offers cash incentives for information leading to the arrest or legal action against these dangerous operatives.

Adding a shocking twist, the statement also claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei’s father and former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 in bombings connected to the U.S. and Israel’s war actions against Iran.

This unprecedented move marks one of the boldest steps by the U.S. in targeting Iran’s inner circle, shining an intense spotlight on the shadowy leadership of the IRGC.