NICOP fee update for Pakistanis living in Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issued National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to those nationals who reside in foreign countries, including Arab region, for work or employment.

Family members of the overseas Pakistanis who live in abroad can also obtain the NICOP that offers various facilities to them.

The NICOP holders can avail the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

Where to Apply

For inland applications, you can visit any nearby Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and concerned embassies can be visited if the applicant lives in foreign countries.

NADRA also launched the Pak-Identity app allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for NICOP online.

NICOP Fee in Pakistan

According to reports, the normal fee for NICOP stands at Rs5500, urgent category costs Rs8,300 while the for executive category will cost you Rs11,000.

NICOP Fee in Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

NADRA services are available at Pakistanis embassies in Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia and overseas Pakistanis can visit them for obtaining NICOP. The NADRA counters at the embassies charges fee in currency of the host country.

NICOP Online Fee

While applying for NICOP online, the normal fee for Arab countries stands at $20 while it is $30 for urgent and $40 for executive category.