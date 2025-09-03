Honda Cg 125 2026 Edition Installment Plan Unveiled For September

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has unveiled all new CG 125, redefining power, style and performance, in its stronghold two-wheeler market of Pakistan.

The 2026 model of Honda CG 125 comes with updated sticker pasted on fuel tank and side covers with no change in its structure.

Atlas Honda promoted the classis CG 125 series as a blend of “Power, Legacy, and a touch of Gold”.

Despite cosmetic changes over year and year, Honda CG125 continues to dominate Pakistan’s motorcycle market due to its durability, design, and low maintenance cost.

Its old engine, lightweight frame, and practicality for families make it ideal for local road conditions.

Honda 125 Specs

The Honda 125 comes with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder, overhead valve (OHV) engine and has an engine displacement of 124 cc.

It carries a compression ratio of 0:1 and a bore and stroke measurement of 5 mm x 49.5 mm. The bike generates a maximum horsepower of 0 HP at 8,500 RPM and maximum torque of 0 Nm at 7,500 RPM. It is air-cooled and uses a carburetor fuel system.

The fuel tank capacity is 2 liters, offering an average of around 45 km per liter. The Honda 125 features a kick-start system and comes with a 4-speed constant mesh transmission.Honda CG 125 New Model Price

The price of Honda CG 125’s 2026 model stands at Rs238,500 as of September 2025.

Honda CG 125 2026 Model Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers an easy installment plan for two years for Honda CG 125 new edition. Under the plan, the buyer need to deposit Rs73,470 in wake of upfront amount.

The monthly installment stands at Rs7,563 for the period of 24 months.