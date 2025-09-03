Pakistan Railways changes route of passenger trains amid floods

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has changed routes of several major train services due to flooding situation in Punjab in order to ensure passenger safety and uninterrupted operations.

According to railway authorities, trains that were originally scheduled to travel via Faisalabad to Karachi have now been rerouted through Lahore and Sahiwal.

The affected trains include Pakistan Express, Millat Express, Karakoram Express, and Hazara Express.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of the flood threat posed by the Ravi River and aims to prevent any potential disruption in railway services.

Passengers are advised to stay updated through official Pakistan Railways announcements for the latest information regarding schedules and routes.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said there is extremely high flood level in Ravi river at Head Sidhnai and upstream is one hundred sixty-eight cusec.

Director General PDMA Punjab has said controlled breaching has been carried out at Head Sidhnai to safeguard major urban centers and critical infrastructure.

He said that two breaches were made at Mai Safforan bund to prevent large-scale damage.

Meanwhile, water level in Chenab river is continuously rising and at Head Marala, it was recorded three hundred and eighty-four thousand cusec.