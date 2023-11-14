India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized properties in different areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. According to Kashmir Media Service, the land measuring 1 Kanal and 10.5 Marlas and 6 Marlas belonging to one person was sealed in Kralpora area of the district by the Indian agency.

The property, the officials said, has been attached under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the order of NIA Special Court.

Meanwhile, the police also attached a double-storey house belonging to one Bakhtawar Ahmad Makroo of Gulzarpora, Awantipora area of Pulwama district.—KMS