In continuation of the Modi regime’s ongoing drive to sack Kashmiri employees from their services, dozens of employees from health department have been terminated across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official of the health department told the media in Srinagar that the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department directed the directors of Health Services of Kashmir and Jammu, and Director Family Welfare, MCH, and Immunization to terminate all staff attached by respective heads. The department has already fired almost all employees attached by HoDs. In Kupwara district, 16 employees have been removed, while Ganderbal district witnessed the detachment of 61 employees, and Bandipora recorded the detachment of 16 more employees.—KMS