The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Hurriyat leaders and activists illegally detained in jails of India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the demand was raised at a meeting of APHC-AJK, which was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of its convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar.

In the meeting, the participants expressed concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and workers. They said that due to non-provision of basic facilities like medical treatment in jails, Kashmiri detainees are suffering from fatal diseases.

The leaders reminded the Secretary General of the United Nations that the international organization has forgotten the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiris. They said Modi government is treating the people of Kashmir, especially the Muslims, like slaves.

Addressing the participants, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar said that Kashmiri Muslims have no impor-tance in the eyes of Indian rulers and New Delhi has ignored the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Geneva Convention and even the UN Human Rights Commission’s 2018 and 2019 reports on Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Kashmir liberation movement and the martyrs of Palestine.

APHC-AJK leaders Syed Yusuf Naseem, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mian Muzaffar, Syed Mushtaq Gilani, Gulshan Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed participated in the meeting.—KMS