New Zealand cricket team arrives in Lahore for Tri-Series

LAHORE – The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Lahore to participate in the upcoming tri-nation series.

The series will commence on February 8 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand, while the South African team is scheduled to arrive on February 7.

The New Zealand squad will rest today and begin their practice sessions on Thursday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ODI squad has already started preparations for the tri-series.

On the first day, the national team played a practice match, focusing on fielding, bowling, and technical improvements.

The series would be played in a single-league format from February 8 to 14.

The first two matches would take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore while the final league match and the final would be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi.

Otago Volts pace-bowler Jacob Duffy was added to the BLACKCAPS ODI squad for the upcoming Tri Series in Pakistan.

The right-arm paceman was a star of the recent in-bound tour by Sri Lanka when he claimed 12 wickets across the five white-ball matches he played and was named Player of the KFC T20I series.

Coach Gary Stead said Duffy would add depth to the pace-bowling department and was specific cover for Lockie Ferguson who is currently playing in the ILT20.

Duffy will depart to Pakistan with the BLACKCAPS ODI squad on Monday evening.

The BLACKCAPS face Pakistan in the opening game of the Tri Series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday February 8, before playing South Africa at the same venue on Monday February 10, followed by a potential final in Karachi on Friday February 14.

The BLACKCAPS get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway in the opening match of the tournament against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

ODI Tri-Series fixtures

Saturday 8 February – Pakistan v BLACKCAPS – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Monday 10 February – BLACKCAPS v South Africa – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Friday 14 February – Tri-Series Final – National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Warm-up Fixture

Sunday 16 February – BLACKCAPS v Afghanistan – National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Champions Trophy fixtures

Wednesday 19 February, 10:00pm NZT – BLACKCAPS v Pakistan – National Stadium Karachi

Monday 24 February, 10:00pm NZT – Bangladesh v BLACKCAPS – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Sunday 2 March, 10:00pm NZT – BLACKCAPS v India – Dubai International Stadium

Tuesday 4 March, 10:00pm NZT – 1st Semi-Final – Dubai International Stadium

Wednesday 5 March, 10:00pm NZT – 2nd Semi-Final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sunday 9 March, 10:00pm NZT – Final – TBC