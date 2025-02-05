KP CM, Junaid Akbar discuss preparations for Feb 8 public gathering

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar Khan and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur discussed preparations for February 8 public gathering in Swabi.

“KP CM Gandapur assured Junaid Akbar of full cooperation regarding the event,” said the sources while quoting the conversation between both the leaders in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Gandapur said that February 8 gathering near Swabi Interchange would be the largest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history.

Following recent changes in PTI’s provincial leadership, Provincial Minister Fazal Hakim was also present at the meeting. Besides the rally arrangements, other party matters were also discussed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier announced black day to mark February 8 election day. PTI said that they would mark it as black day, because the election was rigged and their mandate was stolen. They also announced to hold public gatherings and rallies on Feb 8. The PTI Punjab leadership is striving to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.