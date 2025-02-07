Uae Embassy In Pakistan Issues Latest Visa Guideline

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Pakistan has issued guidelines for those who are applying for the visa of the Gulf country.

The guidelines will help the visa seekers to avoid rejection as there have been plenty of complaints regarding surge in visa refusal by the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE have closed ties in various domains. Furthermore, Pakistani expatriates make a significant chunk of the UAE’s total population.

More than two million Pakistani national reside in the UAE where they are engaged in various employments and businesses.

UAE VISA Guidelines

As per the official documents, the applicant is required to submit visa application through travel agent and apply for pre-approval.

The applicant is also required to submit last six months bank statement and it must of $5,000 or equivalent amount.

Details of hotel reservation, confirmed return air ticket, coloured passport copy, CNIC copy. The applicant with age 15 and above will require to visit the visa centre for the visa application process.

UAE VISA Processing Fee

The applicant will deposit the biometric fee of $69 at a branch of the Bank Alfalah. However, there is no biometric fee for applicants aged below 15.