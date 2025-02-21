AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Wedding Pictures of Ahmed Ali Akbar, Maham Batool go viral online

Wedding Pictures Of Ahmed Ali Akbar Maham Batool Go Viral Online See Full Photoshoot Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, who tied the knot with Maham Batool, social media content creator and lawyer.

The Parizaad star took to social media to post candid photos from the wedding ceremony, capturing the beautiful moments of his special day. In his heartfelt caption, Ahmed wrote, “My heart, my life, my peace, my home,” expressing his joy and contentment with his new chapter in life.

The stunning wedding pictures have since garnered attention and sparked excitement, as fans and the media are abuzz with admiration for the couple’s beautiful ceremony. The pictures offer a rare and personal look into the actor’s life, giving his followers a chance to celebrate the moment with him.

In the post, the couple requested privacy, urging followers not to repost any wedding photos or videos, as it would violate their privacy.

He also expressed love for bride while Ali Akbar’s request for privacy was met with support and congratulations from fellow celebrities.

Gohar Rashid and Kubra Khan’s Nikah Moments from Kaaba win over fans

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Komal Meer’s latest video surprises fans with major transformation

  • Lifestyle

Gohar Rashid and Kubra Khan’s Nikah Moments from Kaaba win over fans

  • Lifestyle

Hania Aamir turns heads in red for viral birthday celebrations; See Pics

  • Lifestyle

‘He won’t be able to handle me,’ Rakhi Sawant rejects Mufti Qavi’s marriage proposal

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer