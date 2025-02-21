Wedding Pictures of Ahmed Ali Akbar, Maham Batool go viral online

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, who tied the knot with Maham Batool, social media content creator and lawyer.

The Parizaad star took to social media to post candid photos from the wedding ceremony, capturing the beautiful moments of his special day. In his heartfelt caption, Ahmed wrote, “My heart, my life, my peace, my home,” expressing his joy and contentment with his new chapter in life.

The stunning wedding pictures have since garnered attention and sparked excitement, as fans and the media are abuzz with admiration for the couple’s beautiful ceremony. The pictures offer a rare and personal look into the actor’s life, giving his followers a chance to celebrate the moment with him.

In the post, the couple requested privacy, urging followers not to repost any wedding photos or videos, as it would violate their privacy.

He also expressed love for bride while Ali Akbar’s request for privacy was met with support and congratulations from fellow celebrities.