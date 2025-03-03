Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more intermittent rains likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan with occasional gaps on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely move eastward during next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in the twin cities, and parts of northeast Punjab, Galliyat, potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday night. Isolated heavy rains and heavy snowfalls are likely during the period.

On Tuesday, cold and dry weather is likely in most parts of Pakistan. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Galliyat, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in the twin cities, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 59, Kakul 45, Kalam 36, Balakot 31, Pattan 30, Cherat 28, Dir (Upper24, Lower 16), Peshawar (Airport 23, City 19), Bacha Khan Airport, Saidu Sharif 21, Takht Bai 18, Bannu 15, Chitral 11, Mirkhani 07, Drosh 06, Dera Ismail Khan (City, Airport 02)

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 38, Muzaffarabad (Airport 34, City 24), Rawalakot 22, Kotli 12

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 35, Kacheri 25, Shamsabad 21), Islamabad (Airport 31, Golra 28, Saidpur 23, Zero Point 22, Bokra 20), Attock 20, Murree 12, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Jhang 05, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat 04, Hafizabad 03, Gujranwala, Kot Addu 02, Sialkot (City, Airport 02), Multan Airport, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Narowal, Sargodha, Lahore (Airport) 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 07, Astore 02, Chilas, Bagrote 01

Balochistan: Zhob 06, Quetta 02, Kalat, Khuzdar 01

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 19, Kalam 18, Murree 3.5, Skardu 01, Bagrote, Astore, Ziarat Trace.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Parachinar, Bagrote and Kalam was recorded at -03°C, and Astore, Gupis and Malam Jabba at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 08°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 88 per cent.