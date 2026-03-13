Islamabad on High Alert: Murree Road Open, several others Roads Closed

ISLAMABAD — Islamabad has been placed under an unprecedented security lockdown amid serious threats, with authorities deploying police and Rangers across the city and sealing key areas with barricades.

Major locations, including Aabpara, Seventh Avenue, D-Chowk, and Express Chowk, have been completely closed off, while security around the central Imambargah Asna Ashri has been significantly tightened. Barricades have been installed to control access and maintain order.

These extraordinary measures come as Islamabad prepares for the Youm-e-Quds rallies, prompting the police to issue detailed traffic advisories to help citizens navigate the lockdown.

According to the Islamabad Police spokesperson, only Murree Road will remain open for access to the Red Zone, while all other entry points will remain sealed. The Chand Tara Flyover from Srinagar Highway to Serena Chowk is fully closed, and Aabpara-Suhrawardy Road is blocked for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

From Rawal Dam Chowk to Kashmir Chowk, one side of Club Road will remain inaccessible, and from Shahzad Town to Musharraf Chowk, one side of Park Road will also be closed. Authorities have urged citizens to use alternative routes and plan their travel carefully.

With every major road barricaded and security forces patrolling key areas, Islamabad presents the appearance of a city under siege. Residents and commuters have been warned that the heightened security measures are in place to ensure public safety amid the high-tension situation surrounding the rallies.