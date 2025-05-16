AGL56.31▼ -1.47 (-0.03%)AIRLINK159.96▲ 0.51 (0.00%)BOP9.97▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.68▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL10.37▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML36.34▼ -0.91 (-0.02%)DGKC147.33▼ -3.97 (-0.03%)FCCL47.94▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)FFL15.17▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.73▼ -0.68 (0.00%)HUMNL12.56▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)KEL4.4▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM5.15▼ -0.19 (-0.04%)MLCF74.78▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)NBP87.98▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)OGDC211.5▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PAEL45.34▼ -1.62 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.72▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL172.39▼ -0.86 (0.00%)PRL33.43▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)PTC22.72▲ 0.66 (0.03%)SEARL86.36▲ 2.23 (0.03%)TELE7.46▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.67▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP8.92▲ 0.36 (0.04%)TREET19.91▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)TRG63.39▼ -1.8 (-0.03%)UNITY27.12▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan – May 2025 Update

New Levy Rates For Petrol Diesel In Pakistan May 2025 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government on Friday announced revised petroleum prices for second half of May 2025, keeping levy on petrol and diesel unchanged while providing some relief in diesel and other fuel prices.

As per latest updates, Petroleum Levy remains fixed at Rs78.2 per litre for petrol and Rs77.1 per litre for Diesel. While price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs252.63 per litre, the government slashed price of high-speed diesel by Rs2, bringing it down to Rs254.64 per litre.

Levy on Petrol, and Diesel

Item Petroleum Levy  Old Rate  New Rate  Change 
Petrol 78.2 252.63 252.63
High-Speed Diesel 77.1 256.64 254.64 -2.00

As petrol price remains same, other fuel prices have also been adjusted. Kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs5.04 to Rs164.65 per litre, while light diesel oil sees a cut of Rs4.68, now priced at Rs150.65 per litre.

New Petrol Price

Products New Price 
Petrol 252.63
High-Speed Diesel 254.64
Kerosene Oil 164.65
Light Diesel Oil 150.65

The revision comes as part of government’s fortnightly review of fuel prices, which takes into account global oil market trends and domestic economic conditions.

Latest Update On Petrol Diesel Prices In Pakistan From December 16

People were expecting some relief but government has not passed on benefit of drop in global oil prices. On the other hand, the government jacked up Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM) on both fuels. This loss arose due to the reclassification of petroleum products as tax-exempt, making input sales tax non-refundable for oil refineries and marketing companies.

New Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from May 16, 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Price climbs in Pakistan in line with global down trend; See New Rate List here

  • Pakistan

Pakistan backs China’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh amid regional tensions

  • Pakistan

Summer vacations 2025 to start from May 17 as schedule announced

  • Pakistan

Great news for CSS aspirants as age relaxation resolution approved

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer