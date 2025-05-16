New Levy Rates for Petrol, Diesel in Pakistan – May 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government on Friday announced revised petroleum prices for second half of May 2025, keeping levy on petrol and diesel unchanged while providing some relief in diesel and other fuel prices.

As per latest updates, Petroleum Levy remains fixed at Rs78.2 per litre for petrol and Rs77.1 per litre for Diesel. While price of petrol remains unchanged at Rs252.63 per litre, the government slashed price of high-speed diesel by Rs2, bringing it down to Rs254.64 per litre.

Levy on Petrol, and Diesel

Item Petroleum Levy Old Rate New Rate Change Petrol 78.2 252.63 252.63 — High-Speed Diesel 77.1 256.64 254.64 -2.00

As petrol price remains same, other fuel prices have also been adjusted. Kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs5.04 to Rs164.65 per litre, while light diesel oil sees a cut of Rs4.68, now priced at Rs150.65 per litre.

New Petrol Price

Products New Price Petrol 252.63 High-Speed Diesel 254.64 Kerosene Oil 164.65 Light Diesel Oil 150.65

The revision comes as part of government’s fortnightly review of fuel prices, which takes into account global oil market trends and domestic economic conditions.