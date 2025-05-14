Petrol prices may drop in Pakistan; Check expected rates for May 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to witness a significant drop in upcoming review for second fortnight of May 2025.

The federal government will announce the new petrol rates tomorrow night with these coming into effect from May 16 till May 31, 2025.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is yet to send a summary to the Ministry of Finance, which will take the final decision after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Reports suggest that petroleum prices are expected to record a decline due to decreasing import premium

Expected Petrol Rates in Pakistan from May 16

Reports suggest that the petrol price may drop by Rs3.5 per litre. If it happens, the new petrol price in Pakistan is likely to be Rs249.3 per litre.

Similarly, the diesel price is expected to fall by Rs7 with new rates likely to settle at Rs249.64 per litre.

The estimated reduction in petrol prices is based on a decrease of approximately $1.5 per barrel in the international price of petrol and about $3 per barrel in diesel over the past two weeks.

From May 1, Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter each, setting the rates at Rs252.63 for petrol and Rs256.64 for diesel.