Gujranwala Metro Bus Route Extension on These Routes soon; full details here

GUJRANWALA – Good news for residents of Gujranwala as the Punjab Transport Department decided to extend Gujranwala Metro Bus route from Aimanabad Mor to Gakhar Mandi.

In major development to improve public transportation in Punjab’s industrial belt, officials came up with proposal to further expand the service to Kamoke. The announcement was made by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar in a high-level meeting convened to review launch preparations of the metro bus service in Gujranwala.

Senior officials including Transport Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch and Gujranwala Commissioner Naveed Haider Sheerazi attended the session. As part of initial phase, over one thousand buses will be rolled out to cover both primary and feeder routes. The expansion aims to cater to the rising demand for public transport in Gujranwala, a key industrial and commercial hub of country’s most populated region.

The project was approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to address the growing mobility needs of the city’s population, said Minister Bilal Akbar. “Efficient public transport is essential for economic growth and urban convenience.”

Four bus depots will be constructed along GT Road, with site selection already finalized. Officials are also evaluating the feasibility of constructing underground bus stations, widening sections of GT Road, and building flyovers along the route to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In a related move, CM Maryam Nawaz has directed that feeder bus services be introduced between Lahore and Gujranwala to enhance regional connectivity. According to Transport Secretary Baloch, the entire metro bus project is expected to be completed within one year.

The proposed extension to Kamoke is currently under feasibility assessment, and further updates are expected in the coming months.