Pakistan issues cybersecurity advisory to companies

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an advisory to all the companies, in light of the recent geopolitical situation and resultant heightened cybersecurity threats.

Companies have been urged to adopt cybersecurity best practices.

The advisory warns against the potential impact of failure to adopt such best practices including potential Operational Disruptions, Data Loss and Reputational Loss. The advisory also recommends measures such as stricter access control, reducing network vulnerabilities, building readiness for security incidents and creating awareness among the users.

SECP further urged companies to take immediate measures to safeguard their data and network integrity, and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s financial and information infrastructure.

Staff Report

