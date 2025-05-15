New Petrol, Diesel Price in Pakistan from May 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan announced new petrol prices for second half of May, as price of petroleum remains unchanged and price of high-speed diesel changed to Rs254.64 per litre after Rs2 cut.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Old Price Change New Price Petrol 252.63 No Change 252.63 High-Speed Diesel 256.64 -2.00 254.64 Kerosene Oil 169.69 -5.04 164.65 Light Diesel Oil 155.33 -4.68 150.65

Earlier it was reported that Pakistani government planned increasing price of petrol by over Rs4per litre, which could stop the expected price drop for second half of May 2025.

Petroleum Division and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided on new economic decisions. The increase would help pay oil companies, refineries, and petrol station dealers, costing the country about Rs75 billion a year.

On top of that, the government is planning to start charging a new tax of Rs3 to Rs5 per litre on petrol and diesel from July 1, as part of the next budget.

Petrol prices could have gone down by Rs18 per litre, but government didn’t allow it. Instead, it kept prices higher to stop people from using too much petrol. The extra money collected was used to give cheaper electricity and to build roads in Balochistan and Sindh.

Sharif led government also planned imposing around 5pc sales tax on petrol and diesel, but it hasn’t happened yet because IMF didn’t agree. If regular 18% tax was applied, petrol would get about Rs45 more expensive per litre, which the government wants to avoid.