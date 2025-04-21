PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi in last over thriller

KARACHI – Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in the PSL X match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Chasing a 148-run target for victory, Kings crossed the finish line with two wickets in hand and three balls to spare despite losing the key wicket of Tim Seifert on the first ball of the innings.

Skipper David Warner was the highest scorer with 60 runs. Khushdil Shah contributed a valuable unbeaten 23 runs, Mohammad Nabi 14, James Vince 11 and Irfan Khan 10 runs.

Luke Wood got three wickets, Ali Raza 2 and Alzari Joseph and Arif Yaqoob one each, while Irfan Khan was run out. Khushdil Shah was named player of the match for his contribution with the ball and the bat.

After being asked to bat first by Kings skipper David Warner, Zalmi reached 147/8 in the allocated 20 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam was the top scorer for Zalmi with 46 runs, followed by Mohammad Haris, who made 28. Alzari Joseph contributed 24 runs, and Hassain Talat 18 runs. Abbas Afridi and Khushdil Shah bagged three wickets each, while Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza got one wicket each.

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alazri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza