‘New Chapter in Military Glory’: PM Shehbaz showers praise on Pak Armed Forces after victory

ISLAMABAD — In powerful and emotionally charged address to nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan’s decisive military response to recent Indian aggression, calling it a historic victory that is a “new golden chapter” in the country’s defense history.

The premier praised armed forces for silencing Indian artillery “within hours” and turning Indian airbases into “ruins,” showcasing the unmatched strength and readiness of Pakistan’s military. “Pakistan’s falcons silenced Indian guns in a way history will never forget,” said PM Shehbaz. “We responded to the enemy in a manner befitting a dignified, self-respecting nation.”

Emphasizing national unity and military discipline, he lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their rapid retaliation, calling it a moment of national pride and a testament to the nation’s sovereignty.

“India’s recent actions were a clear act of aggression,” Prime Minister asserted. “But our forces acted with precision, restraint, and overwhelming power. The enemy’s Rafales were no match for the courage of our Shaheens.”

Sharif underscored country’s principle-based approach, stating that despite provocation, Pakistan initially called for impartial investigations and showed restraint. However, when provoked further, the state responded “in the only language the enemy understands.”

PM Shehbaz also extended heartfelt tributes to fallen heroes, particularly Shaheed Arzata Abbas, whom he described as “a flower that withered before it could bloom.” He saluted the mothers of martyrs and praised the armed forces’ unflinching bravery.

He also thanked senior military leadership including General Sahir Shamshad (Chairman Joint Chiefs), Army Chief General Asim Munir, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Naval Chief, commending their leadership during the conflict.

“The entire nation stood behind the armed forces like a wall of steel,” said the Prime Minister. “This is a moment of gratitude, where every Pakistani salutes the defenders of our skies and borders.”

PM Shehbaz also acknowledged the international support Pakistan received during the tense days of conflict, thanking world leaders including Donald Trump, Mohammed bin Salman, Sheikh Tamim, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and others for their efforts toward de-escalation and ceasefire. He reserved special gratitude for China, calling its support “a pillar of strength in every crisis over the past 78 years.”

While celebrating military success, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, declaring that Islamabad remains ready for dialogue on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are a responsible nation,” he concluded. “We believe in peace, but will never compromise on our sovereignty. Our strength is our shield, and our unity is our sword.”