NCSW welcomes recognition of ‘deserting spouse’ as valid ground for divorce in Christian law

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) notes the recent reports highlighting the judicial recognition of desertion as valid grounds for divorce within Christian personal law in Pakistan.

The NCSW in a statement on Monday welcomed this development as an important step towards strengthening access to justice and ensuring that family laws respond to lived realities. Over the past one and a half years, the Commission has consistently engaged with stakeholders, legal experts, minority representatives, and policymakers to highlight gaps within personal and family laws affecting women and vulnerable spouses from minority communities.

Through consultations, policy dialogue, and advocacy, NCSW has emphasized the need for rights-based and gender-sensitive interpretations of family law, including reforms and judicial approaches that protect individuals from prolonged abandonment and legal uncertainty.

The commission acknowledges this outcome as an example of progressive and applied judicial conduct, reflecting a jurisprudential approach that prioritizes fairness, dignity, and access to remedies.

NCSW remains committed to continuing its work with the judiciary, parliament, and civil society to ensure that all personal laws in Pakistan evolve in a manner that safeguards equality, justice, and protection for women and families across communities.