Call for focused research on addressing current global challenges

Pakistani researchers feature among world’s 2pc top scientists

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan on Monday celebrated the researchers who have made their way into the world’s top two percent scientists with a renewed commitment to fostering a culture that nurtures research activities focused on socio-economic development of the country.

Around 118 researchers – currently serving the universities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the vicinity – were honoured and recognised at the ceremony attended by a large number of Vice Chancellors, Deans, and faculty members. HEC has announced to hold similar events in the provinces to highlight the researchers’ achievement, followed by a research exhibition to showcase the work done by the distinguished individuals.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, distributed certificates to distinguished researchers during the ceremony, which was also graced by the presence of Executive Director HEC, Dr. Zia ul Haq, who himself is among the globally ranked individuals, and Advisor, HEC Research & Innovation Division, Dr. Engr. Muhammad Ali Nasir.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as more than 1000+ Pakistani researchers have been included in the global ranking list for the year 2025 released by Stanford University, California. The list highlights the world’s top over 100,000 scientists across various disciplines based on citation impact.

Addressing the researchers, Chairman Niaz Akhtar congratulated the researchers and expressed pride in their achievement, describing them as ‘the stars of the nation’. He underlined that universities remain the primary centres for the creation and transformation of knowledge. “Universities must create and transform knowledge, inculcate skills, and produce responsible and civilized citizens for society,” he emphasised. He highlighted the vital role of teachers in national development and termed teaching as a noble profession that demands dedication and commitment to shaping future generations.

Stressing the significance of research in universities, the Chairman HEC remarked that HEC allocates substantial resources to research and will continue facilitating researchers through funding and supportive initiatives. He urged the researchers to link their research to the industrial needs and to continuously examine their work as to how it contributes to the advancement of their disciplines .