Nawaz in London; US visit scheduled for 29th

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has arrived in London, where he was welcomed by party leaders Zubair Gul, Ahsan Dar, and Khurram Butt at the Avenfield apartments.

Mian Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in London follows a brief stay in Dubai after departing Lahore two days ago on an Emirates flight, EK-625.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will hold important meetings in London to discuss party strategies and future plans.

Additionally, Nawaz Sharif will undergo a medical check-up during his time in the UK. On October 29, the former prime minister will leave for a four-day visit to the United States.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will join her father in London in the first week of November.

The father-daughter duo is then expected to tour various European countries following their stay in London.