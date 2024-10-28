CJP Afridi summons full court session today

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has summoned a full court meeting today (Monday).

The CJP will also preside over a session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on November 08. The chief justice of Pakistan has summoned a meeting of the administrative judges of the anti-terrorism courts on November 07. Moreover, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee was reconstituted earlier on Saturday.

The committee headed by CJP Yahya Afridi, was confirmed in a notification released by the Registrar Supreme Court. Justice Munib Akhtar returned as the member of the committee. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has also been the member of the three-judges committee.

Former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa had earlier removed Justice Munib Akhtar and replaced him with Justice Aminuddin Khan in the three-member judges committee.

The reconstitution comes after changes made in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, which gives the chief justice the power to choose committee members.

CJP Justice Yahya Afridi decided that SC’s proceedings will be available for the public through live streaming. He decided to provide live streaming services in all Supreme Court courtrooms, the sources said. The service will require the consent of parties involved, maintaining confidentiality for female litigants.