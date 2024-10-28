Bilawal, Shehbaz discuss passage of 26th Amendment

Amendment to block premature PM dismissals, will prove ‘effective in curbing undemocratic forces’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has described the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment as historic during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider while Prime Minister’s advisor Rana Sanaullah and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also in the meeting.

Bilawal emphasised the need to work together for the strengthening of democracy and parliament, stating that the 26th Constitutional Amendment will be effective in curbing undemocratic forces.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari voiced support for the 26th constitutional amendment, which he says will create a pathway to prevent the premature dismissal of prime ministers. Addressing the media in Lahore after a polo match on Sunday, Bilawal refrained from commenting on political matters but responded to queries regarding his absence from the Chief Justice’s swearing-in ceremony. “I wasn’t in Islamabad for the ceremony as I chose to spend my weekend here. It’s my right to spend my weekend wherever I please,” he said. “The Chief Justice’s ceremony was well attended by others, but it’s a weekend, and I too deserve a break,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited the approval of the 26th Amendment to all coalition parties, reaffirming their commitment to public service. He noted that positive economic indicators are leading to a noticeable decrease in inflation.

It is important to note that just a few days ago, the government secured the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in both the National Assembly and Senate, although opposition parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), expressed reservations regarding the amendment.

Earlier this week, President Asif Ali Zardari, has officially approved the 26th constitutional amendment, with the gazette notification issued shortly after.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier sent advice on Monday to President Asif Ali Zardari about ratifying the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the unanimous passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by Pakistan’s Parliament, calling it a “shining example of national consensus”.

Addressing the joint session after the Senate and National Assembly approved the amendment by a two-thirds majority, Shehbaz said it marks a “great day” in the country’s history. He noted that the amendment fulfills the incomplete vision of the Charter of Democracy, which was initiated by former leaders Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.