National Highways and Motorway Police approved a steep increase in fines for traffic offenses on motorways and highways in a bid to discipline rowdy drivers who are used to indisciplined driving.

The hike was announced as hundreds of people die in road accidents in the country every year as lack of road safety education made highways dangerous in Pakistan.

In recent announcement, NHMP said the new traffic penalties will come into effect from October 1, 2023, as this is part of an awareness campaign for masses.