National Highways and Motorway Police approved a steep increase in fines for traffic offenses on motorways and highways in a bid to discipline rowdy drivers who are used to indisciplined driving.
The hike was announced as hundreds of people die in road accidents in the country every year as lack of road safety education made highways dangerous in Pakistan.
New Highway and Motorway Fines in Pakistan
|Violations
|Updated Fine
|Overspeeding
|Fine has been jacked up from Rs750 to Rs2,500.
|Overtaking
|The fine amount has been increased by Rs1,200 to Rs1,500
|Driving at night
|Driving at night while using faulty lights: The official will issue a ticket of Rs5,000 on this violation as compared to previous Rs500 only
|Negligence and carelessness:
|The fine for such kind of violations has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1500
|Driving without a licence
|People driving vehicles without license will have to pay Rs5,000 fine instead of previous Rs750
NHMP rolled out new guidelines to traffic laws under which penalties will be imposed on unauthorised use of police lights and others.
Complete Fine List