LAHORE – President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Chief Minister continues to remain behind bars as he has been shifted to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in two cases over illegal appointments.

Judicial magistrate Imran Abid announced the verdict after hearing arguments from all the parties.

In the case, ACE maintained that Elahi was accused of making over dozen illegal appointments to grade 17 positions in the Punjab Assembly and appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary in violation of the law.

The seasoned politician faced another case which led him to be transferred to Lahore with the Punjab ACE following their request for a transitory remand. This new case concerned allegations of misusing his power and position to manipulate the provincial bureaucracy.

The close aide of PTI chief was initially held on June 1 in a corruption case during a crackdown on PTI following the May 9 protests. He faced multiple re-arrests in various cases, including two money laundering cases.