ISLAMABAD – United States has slashed visa appointment wait times for Pakistanis in light of the huge influx of visas applications.

In a press release, the US announced taking crucial steps about ease of travel between Islamabad and Washington. It said demand for US visas is highest, and the embassy witnessed and rolled out three ways the embassy is working to meet the huge demand.

It said US expedited thousands of non-immigrant visa appointments while over 10,000 Pakistani visa applicants originally scheduled for 2024 at the US Consulate General are receiving notice that their appointments have been rescheduled in 2023.

The press release further said, “If you have a visa appointment in the next few months at the US Consulate General in Karachi, please check your e-mail and log-in to your account at our website, ustraveldocs.com/pk, to confirm your expedited appointment time”.

Today, we're announcing three steps to help bring down visa appointment wait times: tens of thousands of expedited appointments, flexible scheduling in either Islamabad or Karachi, and interview waiver applications for eligible applicants at the US Consulate Karachi.

With the new policy in place, Pakistani visa applicants can rebook appointments at either the Consulate General in Karachi or the US Embassy in Islamabad, as US hopes that the new move will allow applicants more freedom and flexibility to find a convenient date, time, and location.

The statement also mentioned that the Consulate would begin accepting new interview waiver applications for some applicants who have previously been issued US visas from September 25.

For further details, candidates can check the website to determine whether they are eligible, print out a confirmation letter, and submit their application materials to a drop box without the need for an appointment, it further said.