NADRA Smart NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Germany [Feb 2025]

KARACHI – NADRA is the competent authority to issue smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to citizens of Pakistan, who lives in foreign countries or planning to abroad for employment or study.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for the document for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without obtaining a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory to apply for the smart NICOP.

Benefits of NICOP for Pakistanis in Germany

The NICOP holders can enjoy the following benefits:

Can enter Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen

Can buy and sell properties

Can open a bank account in Pakistan

Can get Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder has the voting rights while in Pakistan

Nadra NICOP Latest Fee for Germany

NADRA has divided the world countries in two categories – Zone A and Zone B. There is also different fee structure for both zones. Various countries including Germany fall in Zone A.

The normal fee for new NICOP in Pak rupee stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820, as of December 2024.

The online normal fee for new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while urgent fee $57 and executive fee $75.