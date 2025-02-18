Pakistan rolls out mobile app for visa-on-arrival for citizens of 120 countries

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has launched a mobile app, allowing nationals of 120 countries to get visa-o-arrival within 24 hours.

The Pak Identity app was rolled out in line with instruction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to make the process for issuance of visa-or-arrival easier for foreign nationals.

Using the app, applicants can now easily process their visas and check their status online. It will also help people get the Pakistani visa online on arrival within 24 hours.

People can obtain business and tourist visas through the Pak Identity app, authorities said, adding that Sikh pilgrims can also apply for pilgrim visa through the app.

It carries features that can read passport and document besides face-reading.

The visa applicants can also submit their biometric using their mobile phone and submit their photos and digital passports online.

PakID app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

Earlier, the NADRA unveiled the Pak ID mobile app allowing people to apply for renewal of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Family Registration Certificate (FRC) online.