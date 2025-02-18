AGL57.99▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)AIRLINK188.76▲ 1.95 (0.01%)BOP13.23▲ 1.06 (0.09%)CNERGY7.26▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.71▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC110.07▲ 5 (0.05%)FCCL38.71▲ 1.63 (0.04%)FFL14.84▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC134.41▲ 2.68 (0.02%)HUMNL13.33▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.85▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF46.89▲ 1.24 (0.03%)NBP79.65▲ 2.99 (0.04%)OGDC205.74▲ 6.3 (0.03%)PAEL39.08▲ 1.49 (0.04%)PIBTL7.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL174.61▲ 4.07 (0.02%)PRL33.68▲ 0.77 (0.02%)PTC23.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL98.52▲ 2.9 (0.03%)TELE8.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.2▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.2▲ 0.47 (0.04%)TREET21.06▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG60.3▼ -1.96 (-0.03%)UNITY29.59▲ 0.31 (0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistan rolls out mobile app for visa-on-arrival for citizens of 120 countries

Pakistan Rolls Out Mobile App For Visa On Arrival For Citizens Of 120 Countries
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has launched a mobile app, allowing nationals of 120 countries to get visa-o-arrival within 24 hours.

The Pak Identity app was rolled out in line with instruction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to make the process for issuance of visa-or-arrival easier for foreign nationals.

Using the app, applicants can now easily process their visas and check their status online. It will also help people get the Pakistani visa online on arrival within 24 hours.

People can obtain business and tourist visas through the Pak Identity app, authorities said, adding that Sikh pilgrims can also apply for pilgrim visa through the app.

It carries features that can read passport and document besides face-reading.

The visa applicants can also submit their biometric using their mobile phone and submit their photos and digital passports online.

PakID app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

Earlier, the NADRA unveiled the Pak ID mobile app allowing people to apply for renewal of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Family Registration Certificate (FRC) online.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

How many Pakistanis see themselves as Middle Class? Check Gallup Survey here

  • Featured, Pakistan

Mustafa Amir Murder: Armaghan remanded in police custody after startling revelations

  • Pakistan

NADRA Smart NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Germany [Feb 2025]

  • Pakistan

Mustafa murder case: SHC accepts police plea for physical remand of prime suspect Armaghan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer