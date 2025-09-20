NADRA launches birth, death registration via Pak ID mobile app in Punjab

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new digital facility for citizens, enabling birth and death registrations through the Pak-ID mobile application.

Initially rolled out in response to flood-related challenges, the service is currently available only in Jhelum, Chakwal, and Nankana Sahib districts of Punjab.

Authorities stated that administrative work is ongoing to expand the service to other provinces in the near future.

The latest update of the Pak-ID mobile app (version 5.0.2) comes with several new and improved features:

Digital birth and death registration in all Union Councils of Punjab

Family composition details, including ID card status and expiry of family members

Separate biometric verification categories for improved identification

Real-time application tracking at every stage

Additionally, the app’s user interface has been refined, offering a clearer and more organized experience.

NADRA has encouraged users to download the new version or update their existing app to benefit from these enhanced digital services.

NADRA is Pakistan’s central organization for identity management and citizen registration. It operates under the Ministry of Interior and is responsible for issuing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), Child Registration Certificates, and other official documents.

NADRA maintains a secure and centralized database containing biometric and demographic details of citizens. It also plays a key role in voter registration, public service delivery, and data security.

Over the years, NADRA has introduced digital solutions, including mobile apps and online services, to make registration processes more accessible and efficient for the public across the country.