Kartarpur Gurdwara reopens after flood to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s 486th Jyoti Jot

KARTARPUR – Giani Gobind Singh of Gurdwara Kartarpur announced in a video message that the Kartarpur Corridor has been reopened to the public after successful completion of post-flood cleaning and restoration work.

He confirmed that the three-day celebrations marking the 486th Jyoti Jot anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji began today, September 20, and will continue until September 22, with the main ceremony scheduled for September 22 at the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

The administration said that a large number of Sikh pilgrims from across Pakistan and around the world have already arrived to participate in the sacred festivities.

However, India has not granted permission for its pilgrims to attend this year’s event.

As a result, the Kartarpur Corridor remains closed to Indian visitors, and no devotees will be allowed to travel via the Wagah border either.

Giani Gobind Singh emphasized that Gurdwara Kartarpur continues to symbolize peace, love and harmony, adding that the annual Jyoti Jot celebrations aim to carry forward this timeless message of unity and brotherhood.

The reopening of the holy site after the recent flooding has brought relief to worshippers and organizers alike, ensuring that the historic anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak can be observed with traditional devotion and spiritual fervor.