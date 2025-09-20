Gcc Nations Announce Joint Defense Measures After Israeli Strike On Doha

DOHA – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states on Saturday unveiled a series of major security decisions aimed at strengthening the region’s collective defense following a deadly Israeli strike in Doha that killed five people, including a Hamas leader’s son and a Qatari security officer.

The UAE-based newspaper The National reported that the measures were finalized during an Arab-Islamic emergency summit that addressed rising tensions in the Middle East and expressed strong concern over ongoing Israeli attacks.

Senior GCC officials discussed enhanced military intelligence cooperation and the creation of a unified defense framework during the meeting in Doha.

The GCC, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, agreed to expand intelligence sharing, develop a regional early-warning missile detection system, and conduct joint military drills. The council announced that within three months, member states will hold combined command-center exercises, to be followed by direct air defense simulations.

A joint statement reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to continuous cooperation against all regional threats, with the goal of creating a more integrated and resilient Gulf security structure. Officials stressed that the top priority remains the safety and stability of GCC member nations.

The decisions come in the wake of an unprecedented Israeli attack in Doha targeting a Hamas delegation. While Hamas confirmed its senior leadership survived, the strike underscored the growing security challenges facing the Gulf. Qatar said it received no prior warning of the assault.

The defense ministers from all six GCC countries, including top officials from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, attended the summit—a show of unity analysts say reflects an urgent push to build a joint regional defense shield.

The observers said that while the GCC has previously struggled with military integration due to political differences, the Israeli strike on Qatar may mark a turning point for deeper Gulf defense cooperation.