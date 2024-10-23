AGL38.36▼ -0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.81▲ 0.17 (0.00%)BOP5.4▼ -0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.82▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL8▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML45.71▼ -0.14 (0.00%)DGKC82.85▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL30.15▲ 0.61 (0.02%)FFBL57.4▲ 1.47 (0.03%)FFL9.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)HUBC106.65▲ 1.29 (0.01%)HUMNL14.3▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.57▲ 0.34 (0.08%)KOSM8.04▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)MLCF38.7▲ 0.81 (0.02%)NBP68.69▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)OGDC169▲ 2.03 (0.01%)PAEL25.55▲ 0.37 (0.01%)PIBTL5.97▼ -0.77 (-0.11%)PPL130.94▲ 0.77 (0.01%)PRL23.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PTC15.96▲ 0.3 (0.02%)SEARL65▲ 3.76 (0.06%)TELE7.43▲ 0.4 (0.06%)TOMCL36.05▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP7.91▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TREET14.86▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)TRG45.09▲ 0.23 (0.01%)UNITY25.74▲ 0.2 (0.01%)WTL1.3▲ 0.05 (0.04%)

Nadra Family Registration Certificate fee in Dirhams from Oct 2024 [FRC Fee in UAE]

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) issues the Family Registration Certificate , a document that carries details about complete members of a family, to Pakistani citizens after verifying their records.

The registration authority offers FRC in three different categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her data will not be included in FRC.

Where to Apply For FRC in UAE

Pakistan citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates can apply for FRC by visiting the embassy office where consular services are provided to the expatriates.

Requirements for FRC

Presence of any blood relative (Father, Mother, Son, Daughter) with CNIC s AND presence of minor(s) if below 18 years.

In case of deceased family member, CNIC of such individual must be marked CD before applying for FRC.

FRC Fee in Dubai, other UAE regions

As of October 2024, the Nadra fee in normal and executive category for issuance of FRC stands at 40 Dirhams. The exchange rate for Dirham in Pakistan stands at Rs75.25 on Oct 23. The fee for FRC in Dubai would be approximately Rs3,000 in Pak rupees.

Our Correspondent

