NADRA announces lifetime unique identity cards for special persons, organ donors

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to issue unique identity cards for special persons and organ donors.

A spokesperson for NADRA said the government has approved amendments to the National Identity Card Rules 2002. Under these amendments, unique identity cards will be issued for special persons and organ donors, aiming to enhance their facilities and make their identification more effective.

He stated that the ID cards will have lifetime validity, adding that it will feature a wheelchair logo and will be provided to both Pakistani residents and overseas Pakistanis. Special children will also have the wheelchair symbol included on their B-form or juvenile card.

Registration with the relevant federal or provincial authorities will be required for special individuals. Additionally, organ donors will also be provided with a lifelong special card featuring both the wheelchair and donor symbols.

Registration with the relevant donor registration authorities will be mandatory for organ donation.

The NADRA spokesperson said the notification of the amendments will be published in the next Gazette of Pakistan, and after that, these changes will be officially implemented.