An accountability court in Rawalpindi on Friday approved a 4-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the £190m settlement case.

The hearing of the case took place in Adiala Jail, where Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the proceedings and approved Khan’s physical remand.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, till November 21 in Al-Qadir Trust cases.

Subsequently, the accountability court adjourned the proceedings till November 21.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency to the government. The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

The Adiala jail witnessed a yet another flurry of activity as Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, the National Accountability Bureau’s team, and accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, converged for in-prison proceedings in the £190 million pound case against the ex-premier and his wife Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the accountability court also granted Bushra Bibi interim bail in the case till November 21. However, the court directed the NAB official to submit a clarify the matter of arrest warrants against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief’s wife.

Separately, proceedings in the cypher case were adjourned without any development in light of the Islamabad High Court’s stay, granted earlier this week.

Judge Special Court Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain adjourned the hearing till November 21.

Chairman PTI’s wife, his sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan also attended the hearing. Imran’s co-accused, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s, wife Mehreen Qureshi, and daughter Mehrabano Qureshi also attended the hearing at Adiala jail.

FIA Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbasi Naqvi, addressing the media outside the jail, revealed that the court’s decision came following the IHC’s order.