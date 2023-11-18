Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah hinted at possible seat adjustment with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in Punjab in a bid to pave the way for a potential collaboration ahead of general elections.

“Seat adjustment may not be deemed necessary in Punjab, it remains under consideration,” said Rana Sanaullah pointing out that the discussions were taking place with the political entities in Sindh, especially with Jamaat-e-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan these days.

The PML-N leader acknowledged the PML-Q’s desire for seat adjustment in Punjab, stating a willingness to explore this possibility if it aligned with their convenience. “Seat adjustments are part of the elections,” said Rana Sanaullah while talking to a TV on Friday night.

He also advised the PPP to run an anti-PML-N campaign in Punjab if it really wanted to get votes. He said that the PPP could attract the anti-PML-N votes in Punjab only if they made a narrative against them.

“If Bilawal and the PPP leaders continue to praise the PML-N as they used to do during the 16 months then it will not be possible for it to get votes in Punjab,” said Rana Sanaullah. He said if the PPP was running an anti-PML-N narrative in Punjab these days it would be only their political excuse. We know what they are forced to do in the given situation.

“We have many candidates for 130 constituencies of Punjab,” revealed the former interior minister. He said that the PML-N was ready to give space to the candidates in the Central Punjab. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had huge support and votes in Karachi.

The views came few days after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid made an attempt to find out a possibility of a ‘seat adjustment’ with Pakistan Muslim League-N in the 2024 general elections.

The sources said that the PML-Q contemplated seat adjustments with PML-N, focusing on three National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly seats in Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

The final decision on this prospective collaboration is expected to be reached during an upcoming meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. However, no meeting took place between both the leaders so far.