Tariq Saeed Peshawar

While reiterating his advice to the “Elderly Politicians” to better stay at home and leave the political arena for the young people, chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Friday observed that traditional politicking was the worst enemy of the country.

“The Veteran politicians neither think about the present nor the future as they are still stuck in the past. We want to leave behind the politics of division, hate and abuse which was the main characteristic of the traditional politics that has been going on for the last 70 years”. Former foreign minister and scion of Benazir Bhutto lamented while speaking at a workers’ convention in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal Bhutto said we have to become the voice of the ‘new politics as we think about the present and future and not what’s in the past. “We need to embark on a new political direction that will allow us to overcome the issues faced by the country.” he said.

While indirectly coming hard on his former ally Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Quetta where more than 30 key political leaders from Balochistan Awami Party, National Party, Balochistan National Party and even PPP joining Muslim League, Bilawal said “the Politicians who joined the Mehangai league (inflation party) will not remain electable anymore and would repent for their decisions.

While referring to Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Imran Khan he said the elder politicians must sit at home as they were only resorting to traditional politics having no agenda for the welfare of masses.

He said the masses will no longer accept the selected rule as they already bear the brunt of it adding the people will now have to exercise the power of vote in a way to uplift the country.” Bilawal Zardari said and expressed optimism that the PPP will clinch victory in the upcoming general elections.

He said the country was confronting the worst ever crisis of unemployment, price hike, uncertainty and economic disparity leading to severe economic hardships. “If the PPP is voted into power, there will be the rule of the masses. It is important to have the right manifesto and doctrine to lead the country to success,” PPP chairman said.

The PPP, Bilawal said, wants to introduce a new way of politics. We want to denounce the politics of hatred and foul language. We want to establish the new tradition in a bid to move the country forward,” he said adding PPP does not want to lock horns with the political parties as his party merely wants to cope with the challenges posed by inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

Bilawal said it was former president Asif Ali Zardari who gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its own identity adding during the tenure of Asif Ali Zardari, the Benazir Income Support Program initiative was rolled out and poor women were helped with this initiative. He claimed that the BISP program was considered a successful initiative in terms of women’s emancipation.