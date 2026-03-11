NA announces extensive austerity measures amid Middle East crisis

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented extensive austerity measures as part of its cost-cutting campaign amid Middle East tensions.

The secretariat has issued a notification under the direction of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The notification stated that 70% of government vehicles will remain off the roads, while Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) will face a 25% reduction in salaries and allowances for two months. All overseas parliamentary delegations have been suspended.

Officers in Grade 20 and above, or those earning a monthly salary of Rs300,000 or more, are required to contribute two days’ salary to the national treasury.

All non-essential purchases have been halted, with only limited procurement allowed for urgent needs.

National Assembly and committee meetings will be scheduled before sunset, with 80% of staff working virtually from home without additional allowances.

Committee sessions will be conducted online, and the Assembly will operate on a four-day workweek.

Energy conservation measures include a 70% reduction in electricity usage, with unnecessary lights and electrical devices to remain off. Cafeteria utility bills will also be reduced by 70%, and a paperless workflow will be adopted to cut traditional office expenses further.