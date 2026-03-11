PSL 2026 – Full schedule of Lahore Qalandars matches

LAHORE – A complete schedule for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) has been unveiled with the tournament starting from March 26.

Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host HBL PSL matches for the first time.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in the PCB’s marquee event, PSL 2026, which has successfully completed 10 years and is set to enter a new era with its 11th edition.

The eight participating teams in the 39-day event are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi Pindiz.

Following is the complete schedule of Lahore Qalandars matches in PSL 2026:

Mar 26 – Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen – Lahore (Night) – Match 1

Mar 29 – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – Lahore (Night) – Match 6

Apr 3 – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – Multan (Night) – Match 11

Apr 9 – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – Faisalabad (Day) – Match 16

Apr 11 – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – Faisalabad (Day) – Match 19

Apr 17 – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – Faisalabad (Night) – Match 26

Apr 18 – Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindi Pindiz – Faisalabad (Night) – Match 27

Apr 21 – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – Lahore (Day) – Match 30

Apr 23 – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – Lahore (Night) – Match 35

Apr 25 – Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen – Lahore (Night) – Match 38