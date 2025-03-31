Murree Expressway toll tax update April 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad to Murree Expressway is one of the major roads that connects the capital city with the popular hill station.

The road service offers a smooth and efficient way for tourists and locals alike to travel between these two destinations.

The journey, which typically takes around two to three hours, allows passengers to enjoy scenic views of the Margalla Hills and the surrounding landscapes.

The service operates on a scheduled basis, with multiple departures throughout the day, making it easy for travelers to plan their trips.

With the increasing number of tourists heading to Murree for its cool weather, beautiful scenery, and outdoor activities, this express service has become a preferred mode of transportation.

During Eid holidays, thousands of people travel to Murree from across the world in order to spend quality time with their family members.

Islamabad to Murree Expressway Toll Tax

Travellers have to pay a certain amount of toll tax to use the Murree Expressway. There are different rates for cars, wagon, buses and trucks.

The toll tax for cars on the Islamabad-Murree-Kohala Highway (N75) expressway has been fixed at Rs200 while it is Rs350 for buses and Rs400 for trucks.