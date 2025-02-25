More trouble for PTI as Omar Ayub indicted in May 9 riots case

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan is formally indicted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Khan, who is facing several other charges, faced indictment over May 9 attack on Mianwali’s judicial complex, with Ayub and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar among those named in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing and next session has been slated for later this month, with witnesses expected to testify. A total of 57 individuals have been named in the case, alongside 150 unidentified persons, according to the police statement.

This latest legal development follows arrest warrants issued for Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz in a separate case linked to the May 9 riots. Additional warrants have been issued for PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab and former leader Fawad Chaudhry for failing to appear in court regarding a case registered at Civil Lines Police Station.

After Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party faced a severe crackdown. The detention of former prmeier sparked nationwide protests, with supporters clashing with police and accusing the military of orchestrating his arrest, which the military denied. In response, the government invoked Article 245 of the constitution, deploying the military in Islamabad to manage the unrest.

Khan, who is facing hundreds of cases, remained a highly popular figure even in jail. The government moved swiftly to address the protests and instability, disqualifying PTI leaders, arresting key party figures like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and sentencing Khan to multiple prison terms. PTI was also banned from using its iconic cricket bat symbol due to internal election failures, and its candidates were forced to run as independents in subsequent elections.

Further legal actions followed, including military trials for individuals involved in the May 9 riots. PTI’s protests against alleged vote rigging during elections and the detention of their leader continued, with several clashes between PTI supporters and the authorities. As the party faced increasing legal and political challenges, its leadership, including Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was also targeted with multiple convictions.