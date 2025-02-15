Imran Khan directs PTI to launch a strong movement after Ramadan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan directed his party to launch a vigorous movement after holy month of Ramadan.

Imran Khan assigned two key leaders to establish contacts with the opposition and stated that his open letters highlight facts that the establishment should consider.

The PTI founder’s message was revealed by his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry who was speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Saturday.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan tasked Asad Qaiser and Umar Ayub with leading the movement and engaging with opposition parties. He emphasized that the open letters contain facts that the establishment must take into account.

Furthermore, Sanaullah Masti Khel was included in PTI’s political committee. Faisal Chaudhry also mentioned that a hearing was held on Saturday (today) in the GHQ case which he described as part of a series of false cases against Imran Khan. He pointed out that those who left PTI have not faced any May 9-related cases, and government witnesses were presented again today. He claimed that a controlled trial is being conducted inside Adiala Jail.

Faisal Chaudhry revealed that lawyers and journalists are being selectively allowed inside the courtroom. PTI has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court demanding an open trial. He reiterated that Imran Khan’s three letters are open and meant for everyone, stressing the need to curb the rising wave of terrorism, while also highlighting the judiciary’s suppression. He recalled that the Supreme Court had declared Imran Khan’s arrest as an abduction.

He also criticized judicial interference, stating that independent judges do not make controversial remarks. Referring to May 9, he insisted that a judicial commission should investigate the events, reiterating PTI’s stance that it was a false flag operation. He also stated that PTI seeks justice under the Constitution and law but disagrees with the Supreme Court’s remarks on military courts.

Chaudhry quoted Imran Khan’s saying that the PTI members were targeted and their fundamental rights violated, calling the human rights abuses in Pakistan—a direct challenge to the rule of law.

He further criticized the curbing of media and judicial independence, questioned how foreign investment could be expected when internet restrictions persist, and claimed that Pakistan has suffered a $45 billion economic loss since PTI’s removal.

Imran Khan also accused the current government of being formed through electoral rigging, stating that it was established on the shoulders of Form 47.