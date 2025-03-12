AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

How Punjab Wildlife officials conducted operation in Lahore’s Iqbal Town for a lion?

How Punjab Wildlife Dept Conducted Operation In Lahores Iqbal Town For Lion
LAHORE – The Punjab Wildlife department, with the assistance of the police, conducted an operation in Iqbal Town, Lahore and arrested another suspect namely Nauman for illegally keeping a lion.

The lion was also taken into custody. The action was taken after viral videos surfaced on social media showing the suspect with the lion.

How Punjab Wildlife Dept Conducted Operation In Lahores Iqbal Town For Lion

A day earlier, another citizen, Azhar Mehmood, was also booked for keeping a lion without a license. The Punjab Wildlife Department made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against the illegal display and promotion of wild animals on social media.

Under the new wildlife laws, approved on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, keeping a lion without a license or displaying it in public is now punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of 5 million rupees.

The Punjab Wildlife Department urges the public to refrain from illegally keeping or showcasing wild animals. Any violations should be reported to the relevant authorities immediately so that strict action can be taken under the law.

Citizen arrested for keeping lion in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town

Web Desk Staff

