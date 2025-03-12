AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

10th Class Chemistry guess paper, model paper Punjab boards exams 2025

10th Class Chemistry Guess Paper Model Paper Punjab Boards Exams 2025
LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct Chemistry paper, one of the challenging subjects, on March 14 (Friday) as matric annual examinations 2025 are currently underway.

The Chemistry paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours to attempt the paper. There are 12 marks for Objective portion while 48 marks are for subjective part.

As the Friday draws closer, students have intensified preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

With only some hours left, students are also going through guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

Guess papers help students familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. By reviewing previous years’ trends, students get an idea of the types of questions commonly asked, the weightage of different topics, and the format of the exam.

However, the students should not solely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them achieve high scores in the subject.

Matric Chemistry Guess Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

Various publishers or online portals issue their guess papers, which usually carries most repeated or important questions, when the annual exams draw closer.

Here we have shared the guess paper for Chemistry from an online portal, taleemcity, so students can take help from it for revision.

10th Chemistry Guess Paper_(taleemcity.com)

BISE Lahore Model Paper Chemistry

The BISE Lahore has shared model paper for Chemistry on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The model papers can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers and practice time management.

ModelPapers_10th
Our Correspondent

