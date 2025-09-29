Modi’s Sindoor jibe after Asia Cup backfires as Naqvi reminds India of military setbacks

DUBAI – Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for involving politics in sports.

He hit out at Modi after it shared a tweet following the India’s win in final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan in Dubai.

“OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” Modi wrote as he is trying to improve his government’s image after Pakistan Army dealt severe blows to India in recent clashes took place in May this year.

In response, Mohsin Naqvi said: “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game”.

https://t.co/lqiUATm3wX — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 29, 2025

The tension was further amplified as Indian players reportedly refused to receive the tournament trophy from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony.

Later, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) management took the trophy back without giving it to the Indian team.