Do you need a ‘Nikahnama’ for entering Naran? Official statement issued

MANSEHRA – Authorities have officially denied recent reports circulating on social media claiming that couples without a marriage certificate are being barred from entering the popular tourist destination of Naran.

A senior police officer termed the reports baseless, saying there is no restriction on entry into Naran for those who do not carry their “Nikahnama”.

The viral image showing a supposed notice requiring a marriage certificate was confirmed to be from another country and not related to any policy in Pakistan.

The DPO further stated that investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the fake image and misinformation.

He emphasized that the police welcome all domestic and international tourists to the region, and foolproof arrangements are in place to ensure their safety and convenience.

Located in Mansehra District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naran is one of Pakistan’s most scenic valleys, known for its breathtaking landscapes, snow-covered peaks, crystal-clear lakes, and lush greenery. It attracts thousands of tourists every summer, offering a refreshing escape from the heat. In contrast, winters see the region blanketed in snow, often making roads inaccessible.

Authorities are urging the public to verify information before sharing and to report any misleading content.