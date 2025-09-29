Pakistani boxer Sameer Khan knocks out Indian rival to win youth world title

BANGKOK – Pakistan’s rising boxing star Sameer Khan made history in Bangkok by claiming the Youth World Bantamweight Title, marking the first time a Pakistani boxer has won this prestigious title.

In a thrilling bout held in the 52kg category, Sameer Khan dominated from the very first round, overpowering his Indian opponent Bunty Singh. The fight ended in a knockout victory for Khan, with the referees giving a unanimous decision in his favor.

Khan’s performance was not only commanding in the ring but also psychological. His signature “Jet Celebration” appeared to rattle the confidence of his opponent and drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Following his historic win, Sameer Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying: “I sincerely thank all Pakistanis who supported me and kept me in their prayers.”

He went on to dedicate the victory to the Pakistan Army and the martyrs of the armed forces, calling the win not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Sameer Khan’s triumph has placed Pakistan firmly on the global boxing map and inspired a new generation of athletes back home.