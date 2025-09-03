Mirziyoyev ushers in ‘An era of New Uzbekistan’: Alisher

34th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s Independence Day celebrated with cultural flavour

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Mr Alisher Tukhtaev has said that under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, his country has entered a new era – the era of the New Uzbekistan.

“We proudly say that we are reviving the traditions of the First and Second Renaissances, and we are confidently moving toward the Third Renaissance – a bridge between our famous past and a bright future of revival and progress,” said the ambassador.

Ambassador Alisher expressed these views while addressing a reception featuring colours, cuisine g and culture of Uzbekistan hosted by his embassy to celebrate 34th anniversary of the country.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad HanifAbbasi was the Chief Guest while Overseas Minister ChaudhrySalikHussain, MPs, senior officials of the Foreign Office and heads of different organizations business community representatives, and above all, diplomats from the Central Asian countries were among the noted guests.

The reception turned into Uzbekistan’s cultural gala with captivating performances by the Uzbek artists, musicians, singers and young athletes. A cake was also cut on the occasion and national anthems of the two countries were played.

HanifAbbasi on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan felicitated Ambassador Alisher on the joyous occasion saying Pakistan highly valued its relations with Uzbekistan that is taking huge strides on the path of progress and prosperity.

He noted that the relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan were deeply rooted in shared history, cultural bonds, and fraternal ties and will continue to grow stronger with mutual trust and respect.

Similarly, in trade and investment, both sides must work collectively to expand bilateral trade volumes and create new investment avenues that can complement and strengthen each other’s economies. The most important project currently underway is the Trans-Afghan Railway project that aims to connect Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan via a new rail line, which is a key component of the regional connectivity and trade. This project is seen as a critical path to foster economic growth and stability in the region by linking the Central Asian landlocked countries to the Pakistani coast.